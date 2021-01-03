PHOTOS: A HEADACHE TO USE DREADFUL JUNCTION ROAD

Motorists utilise the only option they have of negotiating fierce potholes by going extremely slowly along the Junction road, near Castleton Gardens in St Mary, on New Year's Day. For several weeks the road surface has been proving challenging to drivers utilising the busy thoroughfare, with little indication that it will be repaired anytime soon.

Another section of the Junction road in St Mary that is difficult to travel on, and those responsible seem unconcerned about fixing the road surface, a claim made by residents of certain communities through which the road runs. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)