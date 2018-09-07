PHOTO: A historic day
Getting ready to cut the ribbon symbolically launching the first international school in western Jamaica – Fairfield International Academy (FIA) – are (clockwise from left) pioneering students Girdhar Chuganey and Shya Ramchandani; Shirley Davis, head of school; Lisa Lake, chair of the board; and Gregory Bailey, physical education teacher representing the faculty. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at FIA's temporary location at Reading, near Bogue, west of Montego Bay. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
