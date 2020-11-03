A J Nicholson going for Golding over Hanna

OFFICER emeritus of the People's National Party (PNP) A J Nicholson has thrown his weight behind Mark Golding to lead the party, five days before presidential polls are scheduled to be held.

“From all accounts, Mark Golding is blessed with attributes which serve to strongly recommend him to assume the responsibilities for the presidency of the People's National Party, and beyond,” Nicholson said in a press statement yesterday.

“To be successful in that position of leadership of the party, the moment calls for someone with that special visionary quality of being a unifier. And for that, Mark, thankfully, brings to the table ample credible evidence from both his private and his public lives.

“It is unchallenged that, by any assessment, he is not a polarising figure!”

The support for Golding over his rival Lisa Hanna from the former justice minister and foreign minister is not surprising as he backed RISE, led by Peter Bunting, in the September 2019 presidential election that returned Dr Peter Phillips as party president.

Golding was a prominent member of RISE.

“Mark Golding listens. This is a gem of a trait that sadly is found in far too few persons in leadership. It speaks to inclusiveness, for people prefer to be heard, to be conversed with rather than spoken to,” Nicholson suggested.

“A united, inclusive PNP is a near irresistible political force. I go with Golding, being satisfied that he is eminently prepared for, and fully understands, what is required to guide the fortunes of the party on its new challenging journey along the path of Jamaica's development,” he said.