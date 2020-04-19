A lesson from COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious and immediate threat to the health and well-being of the world's population since World War II, and while the majority of countries, including Jamaica, were fortunate to have remained outside the theatre of that war, this new disease brooks no boundaries.

The most significant consequence of that war was the loss of more than 50 million lives, not including an estimated 25 million who died in circumstances created by the war itself. Another profoundly important consequence of that war was the creation of a new world order designed to avoid a repetition by establishing a framework with accepted rules and conventions for the peaceful resolution of disputes, international cooperation and more equitable economic growth and development as a means of discouraging the inclination toward conflict.

The global framework

From the ashes of World War II several important institutions were created: United Nations, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (now the World Trade Organization), North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and European Economic Community (now European Union).

How this global architecture has worked is not without blemish. There have been several wars since its inception although nothing of the scale of World War II. Several conflicts, such as that between the Israelis and the Palestinians, have defied resolution. The financial crisis of 2008 would not have occurred if the global architecture was working as it was intended to do.

True, the share of the world's population living below the World Bank's US$2-a-day poverty line has fallen sharply, from 75 per cent in 1950 to less than eight per cent today, but those are not laurels on which anyone can rest with any satisfaction. Global economic growth has produced increasing disparities between the rich and the poor. Today, 30 per cent of the world's population controls 97 per cent of its wealth.

Yet, the dissatisfaction with the global system should be a cause to identify what is wrong and fix it — not a pretext for dismantling it. Nothing is wrong with a government putting the interests of its country first. It could hardly explain to its nationals doing otherwise. The huge mistake now in vogue is to define those interests so narrowly that the interests of other countries are seen as obstacles to its own. The laudable ideal of leaving no one behind has been discarded. Zero-sum seems now to be the way the game is to be played.

US Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau was perfectly right when he proclaimed at the Bretton Woods conference in 1944: “We have come to recognise that the wisest and most effective way to protect our national interests is through international cooperation — that is to say, through united effort for the attainment of common goals.”

The world's irreversible interconnectedness

Morgenthau's injunction is even more compelling today than it was in 1944. Bretton Woods sought to connect the world into a new frame of inter-relationships. Technology has connected the world in ways that could not have been imagined by those at Bretton Woods. National borders can no longer restrict the flow of knowledge, information, culture and even many opportunities for development.

Nowhere has the regression of the world back into its separate cubicles been more manifest than in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short space of a few months, the virus has reached every country in the world. At the time of writing, more than two million people have been infected and around 150,000 have died. The closing of borders has slowed but is unable to prevent the spread. Talk of lifting restrictions and reopening economies has not yet come to terms with the new revelation that people can be carrying and passing on the virus without themselves ever displaying any of its symptoms.

We are not likely to see the back of COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed, tested and approved — and that is unlikely to occur before the end of this year. I expect that the impact on the global economy is going to be worse than the two per cent decline forecast by the World Bank, and even the three per cent predicted by the IMF.

This kind of pandemic requires a strong, coordinated global response and one would have expected that the world's leaders would have quickly huddled in crisis management, even virtually, to formulate and roll out that response. Yet, it was not until March 26 that the G20 met by video conference. By that time the virus had reached 200 countries, infected more than half million people and claimed over 25,000 lives.

US leadership of the free world

The United States proclaims itself the leader of the free world. That moniker is hardly compatible with it's “America first” policy. Leaders must accept certain responsibilities concerning the people they claim to lead. The US is clearly not prepared to do that. Instead, it has decided to withhold funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) at a time when it is in the throes of fighting the pandemic.

There are questions that the WHO must answer regarding its lethargic response when the early signs of the virus emerged in Wuhan. Those answers can be sought later. Now is not the time to incapacitate the WHO when it needs all the resources that can be made available to overcome what the UN secretary general described as “a threat to the whole of humanity”.

The WHO sets the standards for public health management and performance. It is a critical reference point for managing health crises. Countries like Jamaica depend heavily on it for technical guidance and support. We are likely to suffer if the organisation is weakened.

Donald Trump's disdain for international agencies and conventions is not new. He was quick to scuttle the Trans-Pacific Partnership, withdraw the US from the Paris Accord on Climate Change and cripple the World Trade Organization by withholding agreement to the appointment of dispute tribunal members. He has withheld funding for various UN programmes and even threatened to reduce funding for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

These actions are not consonant with “leadership of the free world”. Nor is the lack of compassion that would have prompted the US to ease the sanctions imposed on Cuba and Venezuela sufficiently to allow them to secure the equipment and supplies needed to tackle COVID-19.

US Ambassador Donald Tapia is ever so quick to assure us that the US is a great friend of Jamaica. Yet our great friend was not inclined to defer the depositing of a planeload of deportees at a time when our security forces are preoccupied with enforcing the COVID-related regulations….. and threatened to impose visa sanctions if we failed to cooperate. Nor was that friendship strong enough to not block the delivery of test kits that the Government had already purchased and so badly needs.

A lesson for the rest of the world

There is a lesson in all of this that I hope will survive the COVID-19 pandemic and it is simply this, that the countries of the world must recognise and accept that they can no longer rely on the United States as they have been accustomed to do in the past. The US self-centred and transaction-focused approach to its foreign relations may well change under subsequent presidents. We may well see a return to Barack Obama's notion that the strength of America's position in the world depends not just on its military might or economic power but as much on the principles and values that it holds dear and is able to share with the rest of the world. Even so, the world's temperature and heart rate should not continue to be left so much in the hands of the American voters.

We must all accept some of the blame for this. It is not unreasonable, for example, to expect the US to contribute significantly to the global network of organisations since it is the largest economy and enjoys one of the highest per capita incomes in the world. But it does, indeed, contribute more than its fair share both in assessed and voluntary contributions. It is long past time for all other countries, including Jamaica, to wean themselves from this dependency and be prepared to increase their contributions in order to preserve and sustain the work of these organisations.

The US, however, must not be unmindful that its retreat from its position of global leadership will inevitably mean a diminution of its global influence. Humankind has still not found a way to proudly display its cake even after it has eaten it.

— Bruce Golding is a former prime minister of Jamaica