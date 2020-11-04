A long night, or more, before president is known
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — There's a fair chance Americans won't know the winner of yesterday's presidential election while it's still Tuesday — or maybe even Wednesday.
The main reason? Many states have made it easier to request a mail ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about crowded polling places. But mail ballots generally require more time to process than ballots that are cast in person.
Some states with extensive experience in using mail-in ballots have adjusted for those extra steps.
In Florida, clerks can start counting ballots 22 days before an election. In North Carolina, beginning five weeks before the election, county boards insert approved ballots into a voting machine, allowing for a prompt tabulation on election day.
But other states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all with Republican-led legislatures and all of them swing states, made a conscious decision to wait so there would be no counting of mail-in ballots prior to election day. As a result, it could take days to tally enough ballots to project a winner.
The wrangling in the states over the use of mail-in ballots has come as President Donald Trump claims that mail voting is ripe for fraud.
And here's another wrinkle that could delay the naming of a winner: In some key states, mail-in ballots can come in several days after election day and still be counted, as long as they are postmarked by then. Democrats have argued that the flood of absentee ballots and slow mail delivery in some areas make such a precaution necessary.
For example, mail-in ballots from Nevada voters are not due until November 10 if postmarked by election day. In North Carolina, mail-in ballots were not due until November 12 if postmarked by election day.
