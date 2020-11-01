A most 'Noble man'

It may have only taken Iron Noble a few minutes to walk to the stage to collect the Sam Sharpe Award for Contribution to Tourism at the St James Municipal Corporation's Heroes' Day Civic Ceremony, but those minutes and that moment were almost 30 years in the making.

His journey in the tourism industry began 28 years ago when Noble joined the team at Sandals Montego Bay as a night telephone operator and relief night auditor. It was a transformative experience which took him through a range of jobs across various departments leading to his current role — group warehouse manager at Sandals Resorts International's Procurement Division.

Though his role in the sector may not involve the typical interaction with guests, it is no less critical to the industry and to the successful operation of the Sandals chain. Noble oversees the team with responsibility for all inbound and outbound logistics for all properties in the Caribbean-wide chain, maintaining an accurate inventory management system, ensuring that all industry and warehouse best practices are observed and managing the division's fleet of eight vehicles.

Noble has also played key roles in designing and opening new warehouses at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Grande St Lucian and Sandals Barbados.

Crediting much of his success, including the Sam Sharpe Award, to the Sandals team, he said, “I was basically a non-performer in high school because of a dysfunctional family background and other hardships. I went to HEART for skills training as a last resort. I had basic competence in mathematics and accounting, so I chose Runaway Bay HEART Academy as they offered hospitality accounting.”

With his new skills, he began his career at Sandals Montego Bay. Overcoming his fear of answering the telephone with a stutter, he quickly caught on and after just two years was promoted to auditor. Another promotion came shortly after. “I managed my tasks very well with full control of the grave yard shift, and within two years I was promoted to the Cost Control Department as a clerk,” he said.

He was later tasked with implementing the company's first inventory management system, which saw him travelling to all resorts across the region to train team members and create databases.

Having successfully completed this assignment, Noble, whose commitment and management skills had become increasingly evident, was promoted to assistant cost controller at Sandals Montego Bay.

The recipient of several internal awards, Noble was overjoyed to receive a scholarship from the company to pursue a diploma in business administration at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

“Most of us didn't possess the necessary qualifications for this course, but our on-the-job experience and maturity were considered,” he explained. “Sandals didn't just send us to get a higher level of education, they brought it to us, holding classes at the head office every Saturday.”

Upon completing his diploma, Noble was promoted to cost controller at Sandals Montego Bay before laterally transferring to Sandals Royal Caribbean.

Determined to further pursue his education, he took two summers off to complete his bachelor's degree in business administration, noting that the company paid him in full while he studied.

After being promoted to accountant at Sandals Montego Bay, he was later transferred to the Procurement Division as cost accountant.

“My responsibilities were huge and frightening,” he shared, “however, I was determined, and failure wasn't an option under the guidance of my then supervisor.”

Throughout his tenure at the Procurement Division, Noble has received several awards and promotions, including assistant warehouse manager, warehouse manager and his current post which he has held since 2015.

Group director of the company's Procurement Division, Jordan Samuda, likened Noble's role to that of an 'MVP' in sports.

“In sports, a coach strives to create situations for his MVP to succeed, and promoting Noble to the position of group warehouse manager was no different. This role places him at the centre of our group's warehouse operations, allowing him to expand his positive impact across the Caribbean,” Samuda said.

“Noble is the epitome of the Sandals culture. He is a leader who displays all the attributes we encourage in our team. He is loyal, dedicated, hard-working, honest, detailed, caring, innovative and motivating. He began his Sandals journey with very little experience, but along the way has become one of the most competent warehouse and inventory management professionals in the Caribbean. He is also a passionate leader who is dedicated to his team's constant development,” Samuda added.

A firm believer in giving back, Noble has made it his duty to use his journey in the industry to motivate and inspire others, mentoring several young people both within the company and in his community.

“Over the years I've been training and encouraging team members at different levels. I'm proud to say that a number of these HEART trainees and entry-level team members have been promoted to supervisors and managers within Sandals, while others have moved on to other companies. I also recommend persons from various communities for employment and some are still with us and doing very well,” he said.

Grateful for the opportunities and experience received through the company, Noble said, “What I love most about Sandals is the environment of excellence which has provided me with opportunities to develop my skills and education.

“Sandals has been a great facilitator in my success. I am honoured to receive this award from the St James Municipal Corporation and it would not be possible without the many persons who saw in me what I did not see in myself or without the support of my team.”

Crediting his success thus far to those who guided him along the way, he said, “I was privileged to work with some of the best financial controllers. I'm also grateful to Warehouse Manager Chris Sunderland and, of course, to the Procurement Division's Group Director Jordan Samuda.”