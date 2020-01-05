A mother's strain!

The suite of games and e-books on Sahjoda Kerr's Amazon kindle would rival that of any able-bodied Jamaican child attending school today.

But living with a disability in the hills of Wilmington, St Thomas, presents quite a strain for the 13-year-old's mother, Stephanie Allen, who has carry Sahjoda on her back literally everywhere she goes.

Having cerebral palsy, a spectrum of motor disorders common in childhood, means that Sahjoda can neither to walk nor control her body movements, and also has a speech impediment. But this didn't stop the engaging teenager from sharing which games and e-books were her favourite when the Jamaica Observer visited the family last week.

“Right now it [the Amazon kindle] is on Silent Patient, which is what she is reading now. This is one her favourite, and Virtual Family is her favourite game,” Allen said, relaying Sahjoda's message. The mother and daughter have developed their own intimate way of communicating with a set of hand signals and facial cues.

“She babble her words but I understand what she is saying. At home we have a likkle communication ting going. If she needs to use the bathroom, she will point to her that part of her body, or if she need one of us in the house, she will point to whichever finger on her hand that she use for each of us.”

With an older daughter and her own mother living close by, Allen gets the support she needs at home to supervise and care for Sahjoda, but indicated that her daughter's education has been put on pause since completing the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) at age 10.

This, she said, is because of the distance she would have to travel to take Sahjoda to a school that caters to her special needs, as well as her hesitation to leave her daughter in the care of those who might not tend to her as she would.

“Sahjoda is a very bright child with good memory and a lot of character but, right now she is not going to school because her talking not suh clear and mi fraid fi leave her anywhere because people won't understand what she is saying.

“Her speech is her greatest defeat in the system because when I take her to a school here in St Thomas, them say she cyah talk. And even if them take her — I would have to leave her there and mi couldn't bring myself fi leave her,” said Allen, adding that Sahjoda also passed a mental ability test which landed her a spot at Sir John Golding's Hope Valley Experimental School in Kingston, an opportunity she decided to pass on because of the distance.

“I would have to leave her there and I just couldn't bring myself to leave her. If I lived in Kingston I would leave there and pick her up; but living so far would be difficult and her communication skills is not up there and I wasn't comfortable leaving her there in Kingston,” she said.

Allen said the walk from her house to the crossroad where she takes a taxi into Morant Bay is about 20 minutes downhill on foot. Furthermore, the visit to Wilmington required the traditional navigational skills of a few willing Jamaicans who pointed the way, since the rural community could not be found on Google maps, a mere hint at the strains Allen bares whenever she has to come into Kingston.

“If I need to go somewhere, I have to walk guh down to the crossroad where di taxi dem come because they don't come up here. One night she had breathing difficulties because she had the cold and I had to walk with her in the dark go down to a neighbour who had a car, and he assisted us,” Allen shared.

The mother also travels to Kingston with Sahjoda at least three times per month to have her visit a therapist at the ESP office located on Hanover Street, downtown.

“It's very difficult to travel with her from so far on my back, but I get used to it now. Mi just come fi understand and accept certain things. I don't indulge certain feelings, mi just mek up mi mind because she is my child. I learn to cope day by day. Plus, the relationship that we have with her and the journey is a rewarding feeling,” said the mother, adding that her back only hurts when she is menstruating.

“Any appointment I have in Kingston with her would have to stay until another time, because my back just pain mi that time,” she said.

But in spite of this, the stoic mother admitted to having a guilty conscience about not sending Sahjoda to school. And while the Early Stimulation Programme set Sahjoda off on the right foot, Allen still hopes to give her daughter further educational development.

“The programme chipped in and really help to smooth out her coordination and her emotions. Them teach her how fi move herself around, balance, hold things, stuff like that, and they also provide physical therapy for her to help her sit up and those things. And even though we completed the programme, their doors are still open to us — and I am thankful for that,” Allen said.

“But mi feel like mi deprive her of a lot of things, especially a further education. Is not a spiteful act, is just that I always try my best to protect her and if I am to send her to school I would have to leave — and I can't bring myself to do that,” the mother insisted.

Allen also struggles financially to care for her daughter as she would like, indicating that for a long time now Sahjoda has outgrown her wheelchair and she has not been able to afford a replacement.

“Sometimes I just don't take her to certain places that I would like to take her because I have to carry her on my back. If I had a wheelchair it would be easier to do those things; so I would say the wheelchair is a great need right now,” the mother said.

On top of that, the mother told the Sunday Observer that Sahjoda was recently taken off the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH), further crippling her financially.

“I got a letter in June from them saying that it seems like I am better off in life because I didn't reapply, and so them taking her off PATH. Nobody not even come and see how we live or what is really happening,” said Allen, bemoaning the fact that she can only reapply to the programme after 12 months.

“The last PATH money mi get was $3,000 and that was it,” Allen said. Luckily, however, subsistence farming allows the mother to feed her family and take care of other living expenses.

“I do a likkle farming and mi raise chicken and sell. When the fruits dem ripe up mi carry dem to di market,” said Allen. But this is nothing “constant”, the mother explained.

“I don't have any other means of earning a living and I don't have a partner either. Sahjoda has only met her father once. Him visit her when she was two years old and I don't see him again after that,” said Allen.

“Because we live here in the hills, we can always find things to eat but, other than that, especially if I know that I have an appointment with her in Kingston, I have to mek sure plan and save that money,” the mother added.

Also the current president of the St Thomas chapter of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, Allen told the Sunday Observer that she is aware of roughly 70 disabled children in St Thomas who are registered with the council and who are in need of assistance.

“The parents struggle and we hardly meet anymore, so we have it difficult to seek help. A lot of us as parents with disabled children are farmers and we try to support each other, but other than that, we don't really get any outside help,” she said.

Article 23 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child states: “The disabled child should enjoy a full and decent life, in conditions which ensure dignity, promote self-reliance, and facilitate the child's active participation in the community.”

The charter also states that the right of the disabled child to special care should be recognised, and that participating countries should ensure that eligible children and those responsible for their care should be given assistance to see to their needs.

And while the Early Stimulation Programme has continued to provide their services to her daughter, Allen said she wants to be better able to facilitate and further Sahjoda's development.

“I would like her to get an education because she has the brains for it. She is very smart, and she has good memory and the ability to learn. But I would like her to [receive] help in a way that I don't have to leave her for too long. It would be good if she could get an education to live and experience life in a positive way,” she said.