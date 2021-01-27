A negative COVID test result is not required to receive a visa

Question:

Do I need a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the United States?

Answer:

Yes. Effective January 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires all air passengers, including US citizens entering the United States, to present a negative COVID-19 viral test result, taken within three calendar days of departure, or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days prior to travel. Airlines must confirm the negative test result or proof of recent recovery for all passengers prior to boarding. Airlines must deny boarding of passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery. Additional information about this requirement can be found online at the CDC's website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Question:

Where can I get a COVID-19 test in Jamaica?

Answer:

The US Embassy in Kingston does not provide COVID-19 testing nor can it facilitate testing for travellers. Information about COVID-19 testing locations in Jamaica can be found at: https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/testing-labs/.

Question:

How long does it take to get a COVID-19 test?

Answer:

The availability of testing and timing of test results depends on the type of COVID-19 test administered and the individual lab or facility. The Jamaican Government and private sector are working to increase testing capacity to meet the new US entry requirements. US citizen visitors to Jamaica are strongly advised to confirm testing availability with their tour organiser and/or hotel operator prior to commencing travel to ensure that COVID-19 testing will be available in the timeline required by the new US entry requirement.

Question:

Is a negative test result required to get a US visa?

Answer:

No, a negative test result is not required to receive a visa. However, if you are planning to travel overseas or if you are currently overseas and planning to return to the United States, you should contact your airline for the latest information about testing requirements for travellers.

Question:

Is a negative test result required to receive consular services at the US Embassy?

Answer:

The US Embassy does not require visitors to present negative COVID-19 test results on the day of your appointment. Visitors who are ill should not come to the embassy and may contact the Consular Section to reschedule an existing appointment. The embassy requires all visitors to wear a face covering, comply with social distancing requirements, and wash or sanitise hands frequently. We require applicants, including US citizens seeking services, who have recently entered Jamaica from overseas to comply with the current 14-day quarantine requirements.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov.