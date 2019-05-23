Photo: A plant for you

Chairman of the Early Childhood Commission Trisha Williams-Singh hands over a plant from her garden to principal, Horizon Park Primary and Infant School, Lloyd Bennett, at the school's retirees appreciation banquet held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, recently. (Photo: JIS)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT