A potter's tale

With two flower pots on his head and one intention — to provide food for his family — Sydney Wilson headed towards Jack's Hill from one of the toughest inner-city communities in St Andrew 25 years ago.

But the Ramsay Road resident's journey ended at the intersection of Barbican Way and Barbican Road .

Not knowing anyone in Barbican, the father of six said he was walking along Barbican Road when he saw a young woman whose father owned the property where he now showcases his pots and asked her for her name.

His request was simple: Could she ask her father to allow him to display the two flower pots on the property.

The owner granted permission and Wilson occupied a spot, competing with a another potter who was already on the property.

It took him days to get the pots off his hand.

Six years later, the other potter left the location for good.

That, though, has not resulted in increased business for Wilson, who last Wednesday described his business as “Sometimes coffee, sometimes tea”.

Although it takes two to three weeks to get a sale, Wilson said his craft has been good to him.

As he removed flower pots of various sizes and colours from a metal container Wednesday morning, Wilson said he wished he was able to sell more.

Wiping the droplets of sweat from his face, he said: “I wish I was able to send [my son] Javar to university after he graduated from Kingston College.”

But the look of regret was quickly erased from his face.

“He's now one of the youngest customs brokers in Jamaica,” the father said, smiling from ear to ear.

Noting that his second son — while attending the same high school at the time — landed an athletic scholarship to study overseas, he said none of his children have turned to crime and violence.

If there was a scintilla of doubt about the lifespan of the clay pots, Wilson, while saying that he was perplexed by the low sales, argued that his pots are affordable and are of good quality.

At the same time, Wilson said he and another potter have been trying unsuccessfully to get their pieces into local establishments.

As the 55-year-old man placed the pots along the roadway he told the Jamaica Observer that he obtained his pottery skills from a woman he met in his community.

“Pearly Richards taught me 34 years ago. I was visiting a friend and she said 'Find something and do — mold two pots.' It took me longer to catch on but when I catch on I hold it. I survive by the hands of the almighty. I don't give up so easily and I love it,” Wilson added.