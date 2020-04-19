A SALUTE TO KC's 95th
Chaplain of Kingston College, Father Michael Brown (left) leads a group of fellow old boys of the school at the rededication of KC at the spot that first housed the school when it started on April 16, 1925 — corner of East Street and North Street in Kingston. Involved in the occasion last Thursday too, are (from second left) Stewart Jacobs, immediate past president of the KC Parent-Teacher Association; Dr Patrick Dallas, former KC Old Boys Association president; Victor Henry, president KC Old Boys Association; and dental surgeon, Dr Frederick Foote. Father Brown offered a prayer and spoke about school founder Bishop Percival Gibson's legacy, and how the late bishop would have been proud to see that old boys continue to give recognition to and show the importance of what he built. KC celebrated its 95th anniversary on April 16.
