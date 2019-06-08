PHOTO: A snake in hand...

Shaneek Lewis of Hope Zoo Preservation Foundation talks to boys from Wolmer's High School about the ball python snake at the Green Expo at the National Arena in Kingston, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

