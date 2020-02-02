A STYLISH 90 SALUTE TO NORMA CREARY
Lifelong philanthropist Norma Creary was showered with accolades and praise for having attained 90 years on Saturday, January 25 in a glittering get-together at Roy Davidson's Endless Summer home in Boscobel, St Mary.
Several prominent people, among them minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Karl Samuda, now acting as minister of education and information; Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern Dr Norman Dunn, financial guru Gary Peart, businessmen Hugh Graham, Bryan “Ribby” Chung, Kamal Bankay, Kimani Robinson, Joe Issa, Solomon Sharpe; members of the Creary family and well-wishers poured onto the picturesque property from as early as 2:00 pm, and some stayed until the early hours of Sunday morning.
Creary, a Justice of the Peace, was awarded the Order of Distinction last year for charity work in her native St Mary. She turned 90 on January 27.
It was a triangular celebration, as Mrs Creary's last son of three, mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary, celebrated his 50th birthday on January 26, while his nephew, Aydon, also marked his birthday on the 26th — his 11th.
Here are photo highlights of the event:
