A Subdued Ceremonial Opening of Parliament

Hardly anything about the February 18 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament looked like it did a few years ago, not even the fashions!

Because restrictions remain in place as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Jamaica, the regular pomp and circumstance of the ceremony were noticeably dialled back. The invited guest list was reduced from 175 to six and the number of dignitaries allowed to enter the House was also limited.

It was a far cry from what ensued in the past with shutterbugs crisscrossing Duke Street to get the best shots of Parliament's finest.

Alas, the well-needed boost to the languishing retail industry was noticeably absent. A reminder to our elected MPs: We take the lead from you and it is our hope that gets us out of bed each morning. The beauty and retail industries are worth billions, and we have some of the best in the world. Use them!

Kudos to Dr Michelle Charles, who stepped out in a number from her soon-to-be-launched Mishalz Couture line, an initiative to get members of her constituency stitching, and to newbies Rhoda-Moy Crawford, Janice Allen and Tova Hamilton, who embraced local designers.

Sunday Social shares highlights.