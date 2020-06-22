A treat for fatherless children on a special Father's Day in Waterhouse

SOME died as victims of violence but they were no less loved by their children, who can only remember them as loving dads. And inner-city community Waterhouse, St Andrew, feted these fatherless youngsters at a special Father's Day treat sponsored by Twinkle Star Recording, Reggae Yard Vybz Records and Sonia Corner Food Kitchen yesterday.

The children, who spoke with the Jamaica Observer, said their lives have never been the same since their fathers passed, and they keep hoping for a brighter day. Observer chief photographer Joseph Wellington was there to capture the event: