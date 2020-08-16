A wheelchair for 'Spice Man' on donors' wedding anniversary

Leroy Scottman's life has been made easier, thanks to a Jamaican-born couple, now based in New York, who gave him a wheelchair last week.

Odette and Wyatt “Spur” Williams made Scottman's day last Tuesday, their second wedding anniversary, when they presented the St Catherine resident, also known as “Spice Man” ,with a wheelchair to allow him to handle life's challenges with greater vigour.

Spice Man, 54, who is from Golbourne Lane in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was badly injured in a motor vehicle accident a decade ago, which resulted in him spending a year in hospital and unable to walk.

Unable to find the money that would allow him proper medical care and lay a foundation towards recuperation, Spice Man slowly began the process of moving around again after five years, with the aid of crutches, and support from his aunt, Juliet Prescot, who helped him establish a small business in the Brown's Town Market in St Ann, where he sold herbs and spices.

As the years passed, he moved his vending business to his home town at the Old Harbour Market.

The fact that he is not able to move around as he used to does not hinder him from trying to earn a honest living. And even though he describes business as being “on and off”, Spice Man is the first to tell you that he is “not giving up”.

His desire is to register with the St Catherine Municipal Corporation so that he can own a stall in the market, as according to him, he is finding it a challenge at the moment to go through the right channel to get this done.

“I want to set up a proper business in the market, so I can take care of myself better,” Spice man stated.

Regarding the gift of the wheelchair, he thanked the Williams' for the gesture, telling them that they will not be disappointed in him.

Wyatt Williams, originally from St Mary, is founder and president of Icons of Annotto Bay, a non-profit organisation that started out by assisting people in need in and around the St Mary sea coast town, but which has expanded its hand of generosity elsewhere, with the help of other charities, including Food for the Poor, and the Indian community in Jamaica. His wife, Odette, who hails from St Ann, is the charity's secretary.

“Although we started out in St Mary, we are always looking out for people who need support, wherever they are, in keeping with our motto of 'assisting those in need',” Odette Williams stated.

“It was such a joy to meet up with Spice Man and to hear his story. He is a little man with a big, bold heart, and people like those much be encouraged and supported, because they are the real people that build this country,” Wyatt Williams added.