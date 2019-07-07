A young man who offers new life to the 'dead' business

LATEST entrant in the funeral service industry, Odayne Facey, 29, says newly-established funeral homes are filling a gap for poor Jamaicans who cannot afford the expensive, sometimes overpriced, funeral packages offered by established service providers.

The young funeral director, who hails from south Manchester and who started his business just six months ago, told the Jamaica Observer that business has been smooth sailing, with him offering funeral packages for as low as $150,000.

“That includes a flat top casket, the chemical preparation or embalming, one month storage, 100 programmes, 100 book markers, a wreath made of live flowers, and the hearse,” the entrepreneur stated.

“And if a family comes to me and they can't afford the cheapest package, which is $150,000, I will still do the funeral at a discount, even if I lose. I even did a funeral the other day where the family had almost no money. What could I do? I couldn't tell them to take back the body and dump it.

“For me, it comes down to caring for family members who are grieving. Not everybody have money, so I have to meet them at a point they can work with. The truth of the matter is that in business, we have to cater for every person, and Jamaica on a whole is a very expensive place and we have a lot of poor people in Jamaica,” said Facey.

The businessman was tightlipped about how he managed to cover his costs while offering packages at such a relatively low price, compared to prevailing market rates, but as a hint, he offered this maxim: “Tricks and trade matches box in business. I find ways to do it while still delivering quality service.”

Meanwhile, the horrific stories in recent times of funeral homes delivering misidentified bodies for burial, or worse, cremating the wrong body, have shed some light on the growing field of funeral directors who are accused of cutting corners, and whose service arrangements have been found to be on shaky ground.

The accusations are morbid, and consultations with those in the industry have revealed situations where funeral directors who are not trained, outsource almost all aspects of the trade, including the hiring of taxis to transport dead bodies.

While Facey's practices are far from being that bizarre, the young entrepreneur admitted that he is not yet a trained embalmer and that he operates his business primarily from home, outsourcing storage and embalming.

“It is not something that I ideally want to do at home but everybody has to start somewhere. Right now I am using a storage facility with other persons (funeral directors).

“I got my business registered and named it Golden Touch Funeral Services and Supplies. I was low on funds, so I was not able to open a showroom at the time and I didn't have my own storage facility, so I had to liaise with other people in the business who had those things.

“I am not a trained embalmer, but I have a contract with an embalmer who has a storage facility who does the work for me,” Facey continued.

Having previously worked as an administrative assistant in an established funeral home, Facey said he learned that renting storage and hiring embalmers were common practices in the industry.

“I knew persons that were trained embalmers and I did my research and found out that the majority of the funeral directors in Jamaica are not licensed embalmers. Almost all of them have a licensed embalmer who does that side of the work for them.”

Facey operates primarily in Manchester, but explained that he hires agents across parishes who are paid on commission.

“When an agent can introduce my packages to clients they get a certain percentage of each job that I get. I have a lot of agents working with me. In Manchester, I have around seven agents, and also in Clarendon, St Elizabeth and Kingston.

“I also make all the arrangements for funerals. I use my personal van to pick up the bodies. I take it to the storage facility where the person I liaise with stores and then embalm the body.”

In response to egregious mishaps that have befallen some funeral homes, Facey told the Sunday Observer that it is unfair to suggest that only new funeral homes make those mistakes.

“These things do happen, but it doesn't only happen to small funeral homes. It happens to big funeral homes as well. I see where one of the biggest funeral homes in Mandeville turned up at the church with the wrong body,” said Facey.

He, however, conceded that some funeral directors were not sufficiently tagging the bodies.

“That is the problem. But from my side, when I get a call for a body and I go to pick up the body, I make sure I tag the deceased more than one time, because there is the possibility that you put on one tag on the body and while putting the body in the freezer, the tag falls off.

“So I use three tags. I tag both arms and one leg. I will put both the company name and the deceased name on the hand and on the foot and there is a code to ensure the bodies don't get mixed up,” Facey revealed.

Also, given that he has bodies being stored at a facility that houses for several other funeral homes, Facey said he goes the extra mile by storing photos of the deceased on his phone.

“I also take pictures of the deceased. Once I go and pick up a body, I take a picture of the face and that picture is saved in my phone until after the funeral and burial. So when I go back for the body for the funeral, I go on my phone and match the identity.

“At times, death causes the body to change features, depending on the cause of death. Cancer is one that actually change the features of the deceased, and with a birthmark, that helps if the face changes. So on my contract that each family signs, there is a slot there that ask the family member if the deceased has any birthmarks or anything like that. I also view all the bodies before I send them off. Because I am young in the business, I want to ensure that everything is perfect,” said the businessman.

Facey argued further that some of the claims made against new funeral homes stems mostly from a resistance on the part of established funeral homes to the rising competition in a largely unregulated industry.

“A lot of the bigger funeral homes in Jamaica are hitting out against the younger funeral homes coming up because we are giving a price that is affordable and clients are satisfied. They are seeing good presentation from the smaller funeral homes, while the name brand funeral homes are giving them a price they cannot afford,” said Facey.

He continued: “That is one of the reasons they are hitting out because when I listen the news and hear the things they are saying, some of it is not true. Most of the bigger funeral homes in Jamaica, they are hitting out against the younger ones because we are coming with something new. We are coming with style and fashion.”

Such niceties come in the form of parading cheerleaders, and a booming sound system, “to add to the vibe”, he said, something the more traditional funeral homes are not likely to offer.

“You will find that most of the older funeral homes that are in Jamaica for a long time, they are not setting themselves as we younger ones are; the whole vibes that we bring to it. The cheerleaders will go in front of the hearse, the music is playing and they are dancing and adding to the vibes. With me, anything a family asks for, I try my best to offer it to them.”

In addition to that, Facey said he also makes a contribution to the funeral service.

“Whether it's a musical tribute, or a instrumental piece, or dance or poem; just to show the family that it is not all about the money. The bigger funeral homes don't do that. They are just living off of their name.”

In April, Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton announced that changes will be coming to the Public Health Funeral Establishment and Mortuary Regulations Act, which will include well-needed guidelines for the industry, something which Facey said he is preparing for.

“I am trying to get myself certified. So if at the end of the day it means that all funeral directors have to be certified, then I will be certified. I am doing research for training”.

“Since coming into the business six months now, it has been pretty smooth sailing. I thank God for that because I think it mean that I am doing the right thing,” Facey said.