Abducted toddler reunited with mother

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Akelia Patten, the toddler who was snatched by armed men in Montego Bay, St James, on Monday, was yesterday reunited with her mother as the police are said to be hot on the heels of the abductors.

Akelia was left at a medical facility in Montego Bay, apparently by her abductors, who then hastily fled the scene.

The 18-month-old showed no physical sign of harm, the police disclosed.

She was left early this morning [yesterday] at the medical centre. The child was healthy, moving around, did not seem to be hungry or anything. She's now with the family,” head of Area One, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers told the Jamaica Observer yesterday afternoon.

“The door was pushed open and the child put inside, and the vehicle sped away. So we are now looking at some electronic investigative leads to see how we can put the pieces together,” he said.

When contacted by telephone, the baby's mother, who was reluctant to speak to the media, expressed how happy she was to be reunited with Akelia.

“Yes, I am in possession of the baby now. I am excited about it. I was happy when I got the news this morning”, was her brusque response.

The police said the toddler, who is reportedly of James Hill, Clarendon, and Retirement in Granville, St James, addresses, was abducted by two men.

According to police reports, she was taken as she and her mother were walking along Humber Avenue in Montego Bay. The mother, who was not injured, reported the matter to officers at the Freeport Police Station.

The men were travelling in a black 2010 Toyota Voxy, the police said. ACP Chambers said Wednesday that he could not confirm a Jamaica Observer source's report that the vehicle was stolen.

“It is suspected that it has been stolen, but there has been no formal report,” ACP Chambers said.

The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) was subsequently called in to help the St James police in their search for the child and her abductors.

The police believe a close relative of the baby was responsible for her abduction.

“The investigation is still delicately poised, but we are following some strong leads,” the Area One boss said on Wednesday. “It appears a family member is involved.”

Speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly meeting yesterday, Superintendent Vernon Ellis, commanding officer for St James, assured residents that there is no child abduction trend in the parish.

“It is not a situation where persons are walking around trying to abduct kids in St James. It was a random situation and the matter in and of itself is not designed to scare persons,” explained Ellis.

He also thanked members of C-TOC, who came in from Kingston to assist with finding the baby.

— Horace Hines