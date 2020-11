Abiy tells AU he stands by Tigray military campaign

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AFP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told African Union (AU) envoys yesterday he will continue military operations in the restive northern Tigray region, resisting calls for dialogue as his army prepared for what he called a final offensive against regional forces.

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, on Thursday announced a “third and final phase” in his campaign against leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

For more than three weeks now, the two sides have engaged in fierce fighting in Tigray that the International Crisis Group said yesterday had left thousands dead “including many civilians as well as security forces”.

Global concern is centred on the half a million residents of Mekele, the regional capital, which the army says it has encircled ahead of the threatened attack.

World leaders and human rights groups have warned such a strike could violate rules of war and are calling for urgent mediation.

Pope Francis is among those worried about the intensifying fighting, growing loss of life and displacement, Vatican media head Matteo Bruni said yesterday.

Abiy announced military operations in Tigray on November 4 after months of friction between his Government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office in 2018.

The prime minister has refused to negotiate with the TPLF and dismissed calls for dialogue as “interference” in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

Yesterday he received at his office in Addis Ababa three African ex-leaders — Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa — dispatched this week by the AU as mediators.

In a statement issued after their meeting, Abiy said he appreciated “this gesture and... the steadfast commitment this demonstrates to the principle of African solutions to African problems”.

Even so, the Government has a “constitutionally mandated responsibility to enforce rule of law in the region and across the country”, his office said in a statement.

“Failure to do so would further a culture of impunity with devastating cost to the survival of the country,” it said.

The Tigrayan Government, meanwhile, said yesterday the federal army was bombarding towns and villages and inflicting heavy damage, although it did not specifically mention Mekele.

“Our struggle will continue from every direction until the self-determination of the people of Tigray is guaranteed and the invading force is driven out,” Tigrayan authorities said in a statement read on regional television.

A communications blackout in Tigray has made it difficult to verify claims from both sides on how the fighting is going.

Hostilities have erupted in a year when the 55-member AU — which is headquartered in Addis Ababa — resolved to play a more prominent role in resolving conflicts across the continent under the slogan 'Silencing the Guns'.