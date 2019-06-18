AC Hotel welcomes first guest
AC Hotel Kingston's first guest, Geoffrey Marshall (right), is welcomed by General Manager Koen Hietbrink yesterday as the 220-room property officialy opened for business. Marshall is a business traveller from the Cayman Islands. The stateof- the-art hotel is an initiative of the Gordon “Butch” Stewart family enterprise and represents the family's first major tourism venture outside of its Sandals/ Beaches resorts trademark. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
