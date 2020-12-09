Accused in Mandeville businesswoman's murder granted bail

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Two men and a woman accused of murder and conspiracy to murder prominent Mandeville businesswoman Marcia Chin-you were granted bail yesterday.

The three were facing the court for the second time since their arrest two days after Chin-you, 63, was found with stab wounds in her car by neighbours, on the night of November 26.

The car was parked in the driveway of her house, in the upscale Ingleside, Mandeville, suburb. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

All three accused are from Mandeville.

They are Shacquel Perkins, 24, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent; Dwayne Brown, 36, a security firm manager, and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive.

They are to return to court on March 3, next year.

Bail was granted on the application of attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood, who represented the three defendants.

Parish Court Judge John Thyme said he would grant the bail application, despite submissions from the prosecution that the accused individuals posed a flight risk.

The two men — Perkins and Brown — were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 each, while Forrester's bond was set at $500.000. Bail conditions include a travel stop order on each, and their reporting to the Mandeville Police Station twice weekly.

Their fingerprints were ordered taken.