ACM condemns murder of Haitian journalist, attack on media

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) —The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) Wednesday said it is “deeply saddened” at the murder of Haitian journalist Pétion Rospid earlier this week,as thousands of people protested in the Haitian capital calling for the removal of President Jovenel Moise.

Police confirmed that Pétion, who worked for Radio Sans Fin, was shot to death in the capital on Monday night.

“The ACM is concerned about the safety of journalists, especially during increased tensions and violence throughout the country. We call on the relevant authorities to launch an investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. On this sad occasion, we share the sorrows of our brothers and sisters on Radio Sans Fince (RSF), where Rospide worked, and the wider Haitian press,” the ACM said in a statement.

It said that Rospide's death comes on the heels of an attack on National Television of Haiti journalist Richardson Jourdan and a Le Nouvelliste photojournalist who was shot during major anti-corruption protests on the weekend.

A local broadcasting outfit had several vehicles burned or damaged by protesters during weekend demonstrations.

“These attacks against the media reflect a deteriorating security climate across the country. The ACM, therefore, urges protesters not to compromise the work of journalists, who play a critical role in establishing and maintaining a democratic society,” the regional umbrella body said.

Earlier, President Moise condemned the murder of Rospido, describing it as an “odious act” and the National Association of Haitian Media (ANMH) urged police to protect media workers.

Rospide was killed after hosting his radio programme while driving home to join his wife and two children. His body was found close to the National Theater .

Media colleagues have dismissed suggestions that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, noting that he may have been killed as a result of the editorial line of the RSF which has been reporting extensively on the PetroCaribe probe.

Moise, in his statement, said: “I vehemently condemn this villainous crime, which is once again burying the Haitian press.

“I take this opportunity to convey my condolences to the family of the deceased and his former collaborators,” he added.

ANMH president, Frantz Duval, urged journalists to be careful describing the murder as unacceptable.

The RSF said that it was awaiting the outcome of the police investigation into the murder.