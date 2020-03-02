Action Time!

NOT since preparing for law school examinations has Pearnel Charles Jr stayed up so late at nights, but the sacrifice made by the former senator seems set to pay off today.

Charles Jr, 41, enters the Clarendon South Eastern by-election the overwhelming favourite to retain the seat for the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), as his only challenge is from an independent candidate, one who ran on a People's National Party (PNP) ticket during the 2011 General Election and put up a good fight.

But the fact is that Dereck Lambert, the man of a trade union background, will face the voters without the backing of the 81-year-old party, which decided to boycott the poll, saying, among other things, that it was called too close to the next general election which is due a year from now, but widely expected this year.

All that fuss emerged after veteran four-term parliamentarian Rudyard “Ruddy” Spencer surprised the nation by resigning from the House of Representatives, effectively retiring from elective politics last month, after unbroken service as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, since 2002.

Spencer is tipped to take up a diplomatic posting overseas soon.

Now, Charles will try to capitalise on the hide-and-seek approach by the PNP to establish himself among the 41,308 electors eligible to exercise their democratic rights -- minus a handful who have died over the last three months -- and build a foundation for his political future.

If, as expected, Charles Jr is elected, he would join his father, Charles Sr in Parliament not as the first father and son team, but the first time that a House Speaker would be instructing his son on parliamentary procedures. Charles Sr is MP for Clarendon North Central.

There are 135 polling divisions at which voting will take place between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. Counting will be conducted at Vere Technical High School in the constituency, and the result should be made public by 7:30 pm, the Electoral Office of Jamaica has indicated.

Charles was oozing with confidence when the Jamaica Observer spoke with him on the eve of yesterday's cut-off period for campaigning. He said although the PNP is not officially represented in the election, he would take no chances against a former PNP candidate who proved himself in the 2011 General Election.

“This is a serious challenge, because we are going up against an independent person who is well known. We are going up against the People's National Party, which is not on the ballot but, which is out doing its work,“ Charles said.

“I am aware of things being said about the independent candidate and the PNP, but I don't get involved in the Opposition's business. I leave that to them. I take nothing for granted. I have had workers who have been beaten, persons who have been threatened, and my message to the workers and supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party has been, leave it to the police.

“We don't have time to be distracted. We must focus our attention on ensuring that everyone understands the message that Pearnel Charles Jr brings. I am here to genuinely work with everyone. I don't care what shirt you wear. As long as you are a constituent here, a resident in this space, you are now my responsibility, and I am yours, so we should work together to get the work done,” stated attorney-at-law Charles, who has been called to the Bar in the United States [New York] and Jamaica.

Lambert, known to his friends as “Yatta”, is not expected to be embarrassed, and should do more than retain his $15,000 deposit that he handed over to the constituency's returning officer on Nomination Day, February 12.

But with limited money to run an elaborate campaign, his is not expected to send chills of perspiration down Charles Jr's spine. Unconfirmed information too, that PNP officials were telling their supporters not to vote for Lambert, would also work against the man who has toiled for several years as a PNP functionary in that and other constituencies.

“My whole life in South East Clarendon is to defend the people and I will continue to do that at all cost,” Lambert said. “Following the decision which the PNP made [not to contest], I realised that a lot was at stake, and that's why I got involved to ensure that the training I received from studies in Israel could be used to develop areas of the constituency.”

The seat was created for the 1959 General EElection, with Leader of the Opposition Sir Alexander Bustamante of the JLP defeating the PNP's BH Bridge, polling 7,806 votes, to 3,997 for Bridge.

Bustamante retained the seat with victory over Fitzgerald Lambert, Dereck's great grand uncle, in 1962, but the seat was renamed Clarendon Southern for the 1967 and 1972 elections; the first won again by Bustamante, and the latter by Hugh Shearer who contested the seat in his capacity of prime minister. The JLP lost that election and Shearer was succeeded as prime minister by the PNP's Michael Manley.

Shearer won the seat, again renamed Clarendon South Eastern, in 1976, 1980, 1983 uncontested, and survived a close call in 1989 when he defeated Emanuel Cousins by four votes – 7,299 to 7,295.

Shearer's career as an elected official was ended in the 1993 election by a young Peter Bunting, who whipped him convincingly, polling 6,658 votes to 5,215.

The PNP followed that historic win in 1997 with victory going to Basil Burrell over Edwin Singh in another close encounter (7,296 to 7,242), but Burrell served only one term as he ran into a fit Spencer, who put his every day trade union duties on hold to secure his first win, polling 7,997 votes to Burrell's 7,400.

Spencer won again in 2007, 2011, and 2016.