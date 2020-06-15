Adventists salute Gallimore for generosity

The Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Jamaica issued a statement on the weekend hailing the late Dr Neville Gallimore, who it described as a committed member of the church and a faithful servant of God, for his many acts of kindness towards the church organisation as well as to individual members.

Head of the Adventist church in Jamaica, Pastor Everett Brown, called Gallimore a brother and friend, a stalwart Jamaican and a consummate public servant.

“I recall that as a young pastor, I served in the Brown's Town District of Churches, and he was a member of the Devon Church that was part of that circuit. Because I was dependent on public transportation at that time, he would graciously volunteer to transport me to my various congregations on numerous Sabbaths, for which I was most appreciative,” Brown said.

“He exemplified humility and kindness of which the church as a whole and many persons, individually, were grateful beneficiaries,” he continued. “His home was always a very busy thoroughfare with his many constituents coming and going as they sought his help in various ways. He even engaged them in a branch Sabbath School at his home before the St D'Acre congregation was started.”

Brown, whose formal title is president of Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, said Dr Gallimore and his family donated generously to various church projects and devoted time and effort to many causes.

“The Alexandria Church and the congregation he was instrumental in organising next to his house at St D'Acre benefited from his generosity and commitment to building up the Kingdom of Grace,” Brown added.

Dr Gallimore passed away on Thursday, May 28 in California, USA, at the age of 81. At the time of his passing, he was a member of the Northern Caribbean University board of governors.

“As chairman of the board, I was always appreciative of his wise and insightful interventions at meetings and during our one to one conversations,” said Brown, who position as head of the church in Jamaica makes him chairman of the university board.

Dr Gallimore entered Parliament in 1967 after having won the St Ann South Western seat, which he would retain for the next five election cycles. He served as parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs from 1969 to 1972; minister of state for foreign affairs and foreign trade, 1980; minister of social security, 1984-86; and minister of education, 1986-89.

Political accomplishments aside, the SDA church hailed Gallimore for his affable nature.

“I learned a long time ago that I should not call in on Dr Gallimore at St D'Acre House on my way to anywhere unless I had a lot of time to spare. He was a welcoming host, a stalwart Jamaican and a consummate public servant,” Brown said in the statement yesterday.

“He always had time to spend with friends and acquaintances; and he kept us supplied lavishly with boxes or bags of fruits and other produce from his farm. His mantra was, 'You must service your friendships',” he quipped.

“On behalf of the Adventist Church family, we extend condolences to his widow, Dr Angella Gallimore, his sons and daughters, and other members of his family. The church mourns with you and we assure you of our prayers and support during this very difficult time.”