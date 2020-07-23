Advocacy group eagerly awaiting opening of shelters for battered women

THE advocacy group WMW Jamaica is eagerly anticipating the fulfilling of a promise by Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange to open at least one shelter this August, with one in every four Jamaican women being battered by their partners, and failed promises by successive administrations to provide shelters for them.

Grange last week told the House of Representatives, while making her contribution to the 2020/21 sectoral debates at Gordon House in Kingston, that a government initiative to renovate and retrofit buildings to be used as shelters for victims of domestic abuse which was set back by the coronavirus pandemic was back on track.

“The minister of finance found the money and gave it to us in the budget to acquire two properties, so one property will be operationalised in August, another property I have just taken possession of it, and the key is here and the third property's title is at the Titles Office to be transferred to us,” Grange told the House. “I can't tell you where the shelters are [located], but suffice it to say I now have two sets of keys,” she told the House.

Co-founder of WMW Jamaica, formerly Women's Media Watch, Hilary Nicholson, speaking with the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview, said the delivery of shelters was among the recommendations contained in a now 18-year-old manifesto document which had been signed by some 25 other organisations and given the nod by both political parties.

Nicholson said, over the years, promises on both sides, at different times, for the delivery of at least one shelter, however, have never materialised. The promise by Grange for not one, but three shelters over time, is one WMW Jamaica is keeping close tabs on.

“It has been very, very long in coming because as a result of the Manifesto 2002 both administrations had made promises; one per parish is what the manifesto asked for, which is what is needed, given the epidemic of gender-based violence that exists in our society. We have such an incredibly high rate of gender-based violence and this is despite the fact that most cases of gender-based violence, because it is such a sensitive and taboo issue, doesn't get reported, but even based on the reported numbers we have a high rate,” Nicholson noted. She said in the 18 years since those promises were made, women in need of these facilities “have had to survive on their own”.

“Women have nowhere to go, and so what happens is that they stay in these abusive relationships simply because they have nowhere to go because you cannot just pick up yourself, especially when you have children, and go and camp out underneath a mango tree,” Nicholson said.

She pointed out that while families and friends will offer to take in these women, those arrangements are not usually long-term.

“The other thing is that it can become a security risk for whoever offers to take in a woman. Because once she leaves the relationship she is under serious risk and often direct threat of further violence because that move to leave the relationship is not something that the male partner takes easily, and we have seen stories where women who try to give up a relationship end up being killed. So the situation for women is dire,” Nicholson argued.

She said while Jamaica has a Domestic Violence Act its usefulness is hobbled.

“It is well recognised by stakeholders, court personnel, probation workers, lawyers, as well as women and family members that the legislation can go only so far. So a woman may manage to get the courage to go to the Family Court to take out a protection order, for example, that theoretically is supposed to prevent the abusive partner from coming near [but] it doesn't stop him from going there.

“It doesn't put him behind bars; what it means is that if he makes an attempt to go near to her or the children or the home he can be then apprehended. So the legislation helps but it doesn't offer full protection,” Nicholson pointed out.

The WMW Jamaica co-founder said “an immediate place where a woman can go when her life is threatened or her children are threatened is absolutely necessary because in that moment of emotional turmoil and fear she needs to have somewhere safe before she can even think, do I want to press charges”.

According to the 2016 Women's Health Survey (IDB and UN Women) intimate partner violence, physical and sexual, affects more than one in four women (27.8 per cent). Most vulnerable to intimate partner violence are women under 30 years, pregnant women, and those with lower levels of education (one in 3 women), while nearly one in 5 women with the high levels of education are affected. It said nearly half the young women (45 per cent) who enter live-in relationships with a man while below the age of 19 are affected by intimate partner violence. Further, one in four women (25.2 per cent) has experienced physical violence by a male partner, and 7.7 per cent has been sexually abused by their male partner.

In the meantime, Nicholson expressed hope that one other recommendation for a dedicated emergency phone line for abused women and sexually harassed women contained in that manifesto, which is still outstanding, will also be taken on.

“It's frightening the level of physical and emotional violence women experience in their homes. Home is not a safe place for so many women. We do not have a separate emergency hotline, attempts have been made over the years in order to have a functioning specialist hotlines. The Bureau of Gender Affairs introduced some hotlines last year but they are not actually separate hotlines; it's simply the cellphones that their social workers use, so a poor social worker is doing their work and a call comes through and they don't know the issue [because it is not a dedicated line] but they have to deal with it,” she pointed out.

Jamaica has ratified several gender-related international instruments, which forbid gender-based violence. The country, however, has the second highest rate of femicides in the world, according to United Nations data from 2019. The Jamaica Constabulary Force reported an average murder rate for women as 13 per 100,000 females — higher than the 10 murders per 100,000 threshold for epidemics established by the World Health Organization.

According to the 2016 Women's Health Survey, most survivors of intimate partner violence disclose their experiences to close family members or friends, rather than the police or a social service agency. Only 32 per cent of those who sought help turned to the police, while 11 per cent turned to the health-care system and five per cent resorted to the courts.

The Bureau of Gender Affairs hotlines for domestic abuses are: 876-553-0372, for women; and 876-553-0387, for men.