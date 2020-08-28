Aerial images show stark destruction from Laura
LOUISIANA, United States (AP) — From the air, the destruction of Hurricane Laura is especially stark. Photographs from The Associated Press show entire neighbourhoods surrounded by green-brown floodwaters. A glassy high-rise stands with most of its windows missing. An airport hangar is shredded into ribbons of metal.
After days of gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura grew into one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the US, a Category 4 monster with 150 mph winds that surpassed even Katrina, which hit Louisiana almost exactly 15 years ago.
Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain, unleashed a fearsome wall of seawater and killed at least four people. The system sheared off roofs and left whole neighbourhoods in ruins. Most of the homes that remained intact still had missing shingles, shattered windows and yards strewn with debris.
The hurricane maintained strength for hours after making landfall and carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.
– See related story on Page 28
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy