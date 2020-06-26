Affidavit outlines case against 3 J'can cops on drug rap in US

MONTEGO BAY, St James — An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint against three Jamaican cops filed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outlines that the trio collaborated to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine in the United States.

According to the affidavit filed by Special Agent Jennifer E Krismer, the three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) — Dremar Graham, Travonne Davidson and Shermain Gooden — “knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute” cocaine in violation of two titles under US law.

The agent also said that “law enforcement database checks revealed that travel history for Gooden and Davidson showed patterns that are consistent with previous smuggling trends”.

The affidavit, which was filed on June 20, states that Gooden and Davidson were held on June 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Both “had just arrived on Delta 778 from Montego Bay, Jamaica, into Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, where they were scheduled to connect to Delta 1022 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida”, the affidavit states.

Both were referred to a secondary baggage inspection when “a white powdery substance, which later field-tested positive for cocaine” was found in their luggage.

A total net weight of 896.9 grams of cocaine was found in Davidson's bag, while approximately 1.44 kilogrammes of cocaine was found in Gooden's bag, the agent said.

While Davidson invoked his Miranda rights, Gooden, the affidavit said, waived her Miranda rights and told the ICE agents that it was Graham who had asked her to carry three purses on the flight. She also told the agents that she was “to be paid $2,000 after she met with a person at the hotel in Fort Lauderdale”.

According to the affidavit, Godden told the agents that Graham had previously asked her to carry purses, but she had declined. This time, however, she agreed because she needed the money.

“Gooden made several attempts to contact Graham and attempted to contact Graham's wife. Neither Graham nor his wife answered, but Graham later called back. When Graham called Gooden back, she asked about her payment for the purses, to which Graham responded (in a different language, but translated by Gooden), “We don't talk about that on the phone.” Graham informed Gooden that he was getting a taxi and would meet her at the hotel. Gooden later had several missed calls from Graham and two WhatsApp messages, 'Unuh Good'? and 'Where are you guys?',” the agent related in the affidavit.

Reacting to charges, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime Fitz Bailey said the hierarchy of the Jamaica Constabulary Force remains committed to rooting out wrongdoing in the force, and pledged his support to international partners to solve any crime which may “bring Jamaica into disrepute”.

“The JCF continues to work with our international partners in various capacities and ways, and there is a mutual sharing of information between us and our overseas partners. As a body, wherever the evidence leads, we will go, be it against our members or any other individual. Once the evidence is there we will support any investigation,” Bailey said.

Graham and Davidson are assigned to Granville Police Station, while Gooden is assigned to Freeport Police Station.