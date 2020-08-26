After your US immigrant visa is approved...

Q. I was just approved for an immigrant visa. What are my next steps?

A: When your visa is approved, you will be informed how and when your passport and visa will be returned to you.

Passport and visa

Your immigrant visa will be placed on a page in your passport. Please review the printed information right away to make sure there are no errors. If there are any spelling or biographical errors, contact the embassy immediately at KingstonIV@state.gov.

Before you travel

You must pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) after you receive your immigrant visa and before you travel to the United States. Only children who enter the United States under the orphan or Hague adoption programmes, Iraqi and Afghan special immigrants, returning residents (SB-1s), and those issued K visas are exempt from this fee. Please visit www.uscis.gov for more information and to pay the fee.

Please note: USCIS will not issue a permanent resident card (Form I-551 or green card) until you have paid the fee.

When to travel

You must arrive in and apply for admission to the United States no later than the visa expiration date printed on your visa. An immigrant visa is usually valid for up to six months from the date of issuance, unless your medical examination or police certificate expires sooner, which may make your visa valid for less than six months.

Entering the United States

When travelling to the United States, the primary (or principal) applicant must enter before or at the same time as any derivative family members with visas. A visa does not guarantee entry into the United States. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have authority to grant or deny admission. Learn about admission and entry requirements on the CBP website, www.cbp.gov.

When admitted, you will enter as a lawful permanent resident, also called a green card holder, and will be permitted to work and live in the United States.

COVID-19 considerations

Your US destination may have requirements or restrictions for travellers. Some state, local, and territorial governments have requirements, such as requiring people to wear masks and requiring those who recently travelled to stay home for up to 14 days.

Check state, territorial, tribal and local public health websites for information before you travel. Full information can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.cdc.gov.

You can find more information about American citizen services on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov/ , and more information on voting in the 2020 election on our Facebook Live chat, https://www.facebook.com/143560048536/videos/1178585152506155/ . Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.