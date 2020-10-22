Agencies promote Two Sisters Cave as investment opportunity

IN an effort to boost Jamaica's economic growth, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) have partnered to promote sustainable eco-tourism projects for local and international investment.

In a release yesterday, Jampro said the first opportunity, which follows their signing a memorandum of understanding earlier this year, is a Two Sisters Cave in Hellshire, St Catherine.

Jampro said the initiative comes as it seeks new avenues for engaging private sector investment in UDC properties across Jamaica.

The UDC-owned Two Sisters Cave consists of 26 acres of waterfront land with natural limestone caves, rich Taino history and existing entertainment facilities available to create a new eco-tourism experience, further diversifying Jamaica's tourism offerings, the agency said.

“The corporation is pleased to see the UDC-Jampro MOU making headway, having committed to this collaboration in June,” Heather Pinnock, general manager of UDC, said. “Two Sisters Cave is of significant ecological and historical value to Jamaica, including its location within the Portland Bight Protected Area.

“Its development will have a positive impact on the eco-tourism sector as well as to the UDC's environmental work in the surrounding Hellshire Hills and Goat Islands,” she added.

Jampro President Diane Edwards said her agency is looking forward to further partnership with the UDC, and securing investment partners for projects like Two Sisters Cave.

“It is imperative at this time that we seek to further diversify Jamaica's tourism sector, and we are exploring new experiences that can appeal to both Jamaicans and our international visitors. With this, and other upcoming activities, I believe that our relationship with the UDC will be fruitful, and we will see the implementation of several projects that will have a positive impact on Jamaica's economy,” she said.

Both the UDC and Jampro are working to facilitate local and foreign direct investment in key priority areas to stimulate economic growth and job creation, the release said, with special focus on the long-term protection of natural assets for Jamaicans while allowing sustainable economic activities and investing.