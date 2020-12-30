Agriculture ministry targets tilapia
The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be embarking on a campaign next year aimed at increasing the production and consumption of tilapia as part of measures to grow the aquaculture industry.
Making the disclosure after a tour of Longville Park Farms in Clarendon on Monday, portfolio minister Floyd Green noted that enormous opportunities exist for local tilapia, and it is one of the subsectors that has seen growth despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to be doing a massive promotional drive for consumption and to dispel the myths, because the myths not only affect consumption, they affect people going into the industry. We want more people to go into the industry to fill the demand and to tap into the export market,” said Green.
