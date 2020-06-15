Agriculture ministry to set up food marts

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is establishing food marts at strategic locations across the island to enable consumers to have easier access to fresh produce.

Minister without portfolio in the ministry JC Hutchinson made the disclosure at last week's handover of agricultural inputs to St Catherine farmers at a forum in Dunkeld in the parish.

Hutchinson said food marts will be established in Westmoreland, St James, St Mary and Portland.

He noted that on June 26, residents in and around Lacovia, St Elizabeth, will have the opportunity to purchase produce through a similar venture to be held at the Lacovia Community Centre.

Hutchison said they will be able to produce will be available at a “much more reasonable price” than at the markets.

“It is one where the farmers can come in the area and sell their produce. We are also getting produce from other areas. We are cutting out the middleman. With that, the farmer gets a better price, and the consumer gets a better price,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson announced that the Government has allocated over $1 billion to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) for productivity incentives.

He said the programmes being implemented by RADA will ensure that production is not only sustained, but drastically improved as “we welcome the reopening of the tourism sector and the return to normality within the economy”.

— JIS