Alanzo Hill: If police never hold on pon mi, I probably would not be here today

At 16 years old, Alanzo Hill was arrested by the police for illegal possession of a knife.

As a native of Denham Town, west Kingston, the experience might well have sent the teenager further down the wrong path, but Hill describes it as the event that changed the trajectory of his life.

“If the police never hold on pon mi with the knife that day, I probably wouldn't be here today,” Hill told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last week at the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) head office in New Kingston where the aspiring engineer is interning for the summer.

After his arrest, the former Tivoli High School student ended up in the family court where a parish court judge gave him an alternative sentence of mandatory participation in the Drug Treatment Court (DTC) programme.

“I fell into some serious problems and had to go to family court with my mother because they said I was abusing marijuana. I used to smoke every day — sometimes 10, 12 times for the day; sometimes more. I was taken to the Half-Way-Tree Parish Court where I went into the DTC programme and they worked with me from high school,” Hill said.

As a participant in the programme, Hill was enrolled at the HEART Trust National Training Agency where he completed a Level Three diploma in electrical installation. He also received training in photovoltaic design and installation at the Caribbean Maritime University through a United States International Development (USAID)-funded initiative done in partnership with the DTC.

Hill was later adopted into the Citizen Security and Justice Programme that now sponsors his educational development at the EXED Community College where he is currently four months away from completing an associate degree in renewable energy.

Now at 22 years old — six years after the ominous ordeal — Hill has set his eyes on furthering his education and pursuing a career in renewable energy.

“The world is really going renewable and I already have the training in electrical installation so I decided to go that route. I have two major options. I can join the army or take the chance and apply for a bachelor's degree in renewable energy at the Waldorf University in the United States.

But pursuing tertiary education in a foreign country was never on the agenda growing up in the rough west Kingston community. As a teenager, Hill said day-to-day survival was his main preoccupation.

“Living in the inner city, you affi a think how you going to survive, how you going to get certain things in life so you can move out of that situation,” Hill said, explaining that at nine years old, he started selling fruits at Coronation Market to help out at home.

“It's like a skill to me. So If university or the army doesn't work out, another alternative is that I would probably be in the market selling because going to school give me a wider knowledge out on the street.

“I grew up with my mother and she suffered with me and my brother and sisters. So growing up, I was an all-rounder, just all over the place.”

But for Hill, the DTC programme exposed him to “different means in life”.

“It make mi start reflect on my situation and think how to make the right moves so that I can grow up into a proper adult. Looking back at where mi a come from, this is a move from one level, and I am taking the other step going ahead. I'm not giving up,” Hill said.

After five years of mandatory rehabilitation, Hill graduated from the DTC in 2018. However, still living among his peers in Denham Town, Hill said he has to keep his mind strong to keep going.

“Sometimes when I am going to my bed and I reflect, I start to wonder if is really me do this. There must be something else there inside of me because to tell you the truth I would not be here today if the police didn't stop me.”

To that effect, Hill reasoned that youth living in the inner city where a host of social challenges abound, need social intervention to steer them in the right direction.

“The youth them who I grew up with, myself included, lacked certain level of thinking. Them think them have to do certain things, and then in the surroundings where everybody is like-minded, them not thinking outside the box. So they need that level of help to open them mind to certain things.

“But sometimes too, you can lead the horse to the water, but you can't force him to drink. Them want something out a life, but them not making the right moves towards it. Them use them failure as an excuse. If them can't read them don't try and go back to school. Them just tell themselves say them can't read and that's it. Them don't prepare themselves for certain opportunities to come their way.”

Meanwhile, Hill told the Sunday Observer that his internship at JPS has given him another perspective on the implications of electricity theft, a practice that is the norm in his community,

“Growing up in the inner city you know you come see your grandmother never pay light bill. Coming into this company as an intern and going out on the road and seeing people who find ways to steal light, it make me reflect that we out here stealing electricity, but it a come from somebody else pocket.

“It only show me that we a make it worse on ourselves because instead of going out there to look a job or other means to pay for the light, we a incriminate ourselves. It better if we just try and get right with the system so that our generation don't have to do the same thing,” said Hill.