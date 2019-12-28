Alfre Woodard vacations in Jamaica again
Award-winning American Actress Alfre Woodard spent this Christmas at Round Hill Villas and Hotel in Jamaica, easily one of her favourite vacation spots in the world.
Woodard, who has been visiting the property at Christmas time for over 20 years with family and friends, is reportedly planning to return soon with friends and relatives for a milestone celebration.
“Alfre has been a dear friend of Round Hill for many, many years. She loves Jamaica, and returns for the authentic Jamaican hospitality that is guaranteed at Round Hill,” said General Manager Omar Robinson.
“Always pleasant, and accessorised with her winning Hollywood smile, she usually takes it easy by the beach or poolside of her private villa. We are always elated to welcome her back home. Alfre is not just a guest — she is truly family,” added Robinson, who is seen here with the film star.
Robinson also described her as an exceptional cook and lover of fresh fish who is “always eager to try the new and exciting culinary options featuring our local flavours and freshly picked ingredients”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy