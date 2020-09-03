All set, says EOJ

JUST under 7,000 polling stations across the island are expected to be open today as Jamaicans go to the polls in the country's 18th general election.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), in a statement yesterday, said it is ready to conduct the general election, with voting scheduled to begin 7:00 am and end at 5:00 pm at the 6,984 polling stations.

Electors who are in line at 5:00 pm will be allowed to vote.

“The team at the EOJ has been working diligently to ensure that all is in place for election day. The constituencies met, workers have been briefed and supplies have been distributed,” the statement read.

It said several workers who withdrew from duty for various reasons have been replaced by trained reserves.

Meanwhile, the EOJ said the election will be observed by the local observer group Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections and a small delegation from the European Union.

“The election will be monitored by the Election Centre, which is a hub for receiving and validating reports on incidents on the ground and providing resolutions, as well as issuing reports to the media where necessary. The Constituted Authority, which comes into effect whenever an election notice is issued and has the ability to halt or void elections where deemed necessary, will oversee the election,” the statement said.

Electors who are still unclear where to vote, may check the Electoral Commission of Jamaica's website at www.ecj.com.jm<http://www.ecj.com.jm> and click on 'Check my status' on the homepage to find out at which polling station they are to cast their ballot.

Electors are being reminded to wear a mask and take their voter ID cards to the polling station.

Electors who do not have their voter ID cards will still be allowed to vote.