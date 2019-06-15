Alleged gangster, taxi driver shot dead in old capital
A man, said to be a member of the notorious Klansman Gang, was yesterday afternoon shot dead while travelling in a taxi on Wellington Street in the old capital. The taxi driver was also killed.
There were unconfirmed reports that the alleged gangster, whose name was not released by the police, was just released from prison where he was serving time for a robbery committed in downtown Kingston.
The shooting, which took place approximately 12:40 pm, sent bystanders, which included students, scampering for cover.
Up to two hours after the shooting the bodies of the two men were still at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was slouched over the steering wheel, while the passenger's body was seen a few metres away with several spent shells close by.
It would appear that the passenger tried to escape his killers, but was unlucky as they still managed to cut his life short.
Investigators were, up to late yesterday, trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
– Shanae Stewart
