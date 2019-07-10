Alleged Portmore rapist charged with house breaking
THE man, who was recently held by the Portmore police after several reports of rapes in the municipality, has been charged with house breaking.
According to Superintendent Clive Blair of the St Catherine South Police Division, scientific evidence is being awaited to confirm the rape allegations made against the accused.
The areas in which the recent rape incidents allegedly occurred were Bridgeport, Cumberland, Braeton, Portmore Pines, and Silverstone.
The attacks were carried out between midnight and 4:00 am.
Prior to the arrest of the alleged rapist, one woman went on Twitter to alert others after he aunt allegedly became a victim.
“Just for others to know that this rapist is real and out there. I didn't want to tweet about this, but that same rapist broke into my aunt's house in Portmore Pines, did oral sex and proceeded with his sexual activities,” the woman wrote.
“My baby cousins and younger sister were in the house, as well, when I got the worst phone call from my sister crying and saying aunty is screaming RAPE!! I could hear my aunt's voice in the background screaming for her life. It was the worst feeling.
“Trust me, this isn't something to talk about but it is real and we need to look out for each other. I hope this man gets caught before more attacks take place,” she added.
— Shanae Stewart
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy