Alleged scammers held with illegal firearm
MEMBERS of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch arrested two men and a woman for alleged breaches of the Firearm Act and the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act 2013, during operations in Coral Spring, Duncans, Trelawny on Thursday.
The accused are 21-year-old Chad-Wane Lewin, a caretaker of Coral Springs, and 29-year-old Joedia Palmer, sales representative, also of Coral Springs, and a teenage boy.
The constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) reported that between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm Thursday, two operations were conducted in the area where a search of a two-bedroom house occupied by the individuals led to the recovery of one FNH 5.7 pistol fitted, with an empty magazine.
The CCU said a Visa debit card and a Samsung cellular phone were also found. An analysis of the cellular phone revealed images of identity information of persons believed to be residing overseas, a police report said.
All three were subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm. Lewin was also charged for possession of identity information with intent and possession of access device.
