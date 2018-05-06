Alleged sexual advance sparks fight among female inmates

TWO inmates of the Fort Augusta Adult Correctional Centre brought drama to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week, after one claimed that she was attacked and stabbed by the other because she refused to have a relationship with her and the other saying that the attack was sparked by her, turning down a request for oral sex.

The accused, Anna-Kay Watson, who was in a heated mood, appeared in court on Friday cursing and hurling expletives and had to be calmed down by police officers.

Watson, 28, who the court heard is currently on remand at the centre, was arrested and charged with unlawful wounding following an incident at the institution on April 14 in which she allegedly stabbed the complainant on her arm, index finger and breast with a makeshift jammer.

Watson, however, denied stabbing the complainant.

“Me nuh jam her; she nuh know who jam her,” she said.

But the complainant told the court that she is fearful of Watson whom she claimed had attacked her while they were driving to court.

“Your honour, she spat in my face two times when we coming to court today and threw her slippers at me,” the complainant reported.

She also told the judge that Watson had threatened her, saying that she is going to harm her when they return.

“I would really like to know what is going to be my fate,” the complainant said, while adding that Watson was a troublemaker and that even the police cannot control her.

She further told Parish Judge Smith: “I was stabbed because I did not want to have a relationship with this girl.”

The judge then enquired if they did not have solitary confinement at the facility.

The complainant in reply said that the centre had solitary confinement, but that Watson was not placed in there because she has a five-month-old baby and that she has tried to harm the child.

At that point Watson blurted out: “A bare sh.. a come out a yuh mouth! If something did go so like that it would be on my file.”

The judge then told her: “ You maam, I am not impressed with your behaviour, you come into the court with bad words and you should be charged for it.”

But an unrepentant Watson quickly replied: “Not a problem.”

The judge in continuing said: “You are going to be in prison for a long time,” to which Watson again replied: “Not a problem.

“Not a problem for me,” the judge answered her before she was cautioned by police personnel to behave.

The judge then instructed the police to make contact with the relevant officer at the centre and inform him or her of the alleged threat so as to ensure that the complainant's safety is not compromised.

The accused was then remanded and the matter set for mention on June 27.

The Jamaica Observer was later shown a letter which Watson had brought to give the court in which she stated that the complainant was her 'boyfriend' and that she asked her to perform oral sex, a refused, saying that she could not do that as she has a baby, and the complainant slapped Watson in the face.

Watson in the letter said she did not get to retaliate as her friends ganged the complainant.

The letter was intended for the judge but it was not known if the judge had seen it.