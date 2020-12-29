Alliance Financial Services suspends IPO, announces new opening date

Just under a week after Alliance Financial Services Limited (AFSL) announced that its initial public offering (IPO) for just under $2 billion in shares would open on December 28, the company yesterday said it was suspending the offer for another month.

A news release from Alliance said after the publication of the prospectus on December 21, the directors of the selling shareholders were made aware of a matter relating to a separate entity in which they are connected parties.

“The selling shareholders have deemed it prudent to suspend the offer until January 28, 2021 and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly. Consequent on the suspension of the offer, the closing date has been extended to a new date to be announced,” Alliance said.

The company did not elaborate on the reason for the suspension of offer.

The IPO, which was being arranged and offered by Jamaica Money Market Brokers, was scheduled to close on January 11, 2021.

Despite the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, AFSL had acquired the card services portfolio of Alliance Payment Services Limited and became a principal member of the MasterCard network. AFSL is now the largest issuer of prepaid MasterCards locally, largely brought about through several lucrative white labelling partnerships with corporations islandwide. It is the first provider of a direct-to-card remittance solution (Alliance ePay MasterCard), which has placed the company in a stronger competitive position in the remittance market.

A total of 1,252,294,335 shares were being offered, priced at $1.59 per share, subject to the terms and conditions of the company's published prospectus.

The Alliance IPO features a key partner reserve pool, ensuring AFSL employees, clients and other long-standing partners have preferred access to becoming part-owners in the company.

Last week, when the Business Observer asked AFSL Deputy Chairman and Vice-President Robert Chin about the significance of this allocation, he said, “This share allocation will ensure that individual and smaller shareholders will have an opportunity to own a stake in the company that they helped to build. This will safeguard the diversity in the ownership of the business going forward. Our success is due to the people who fervently supported our vision from within, as team members, and our loyal customers and clients who have allowed us to partner with them over the last two decades. We are happy to invite them to enter into a new phase of our relationship, as shareholders.”

AFSL is also a long-standing primary agent for MoneyGram in Jamaica, a major player in the cambio industry and a principal member of MasterCard .

Yesterday, the company said it was appreciative of and heartened by the overwhelming interest it has received so far and expressed regret at “any inconvenience that this may cause to our stakeholders, lead broker and the general public”.

“We look forward to your continued support when we resume activities related to this most exciting milestone for our company,” AFSL added.