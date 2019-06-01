Allman Town Primary School's recycling project revived

THE Allman Town Primary School's recycling project received a major boost on Labour Day as volunteers from JN Fund Managers cleared an almost knee-deep, unhealthy mound of plastic bottles that had been accumulated behind the school building.

Toyan McLean, grade six co-ordinator of Allman Town Primary School's Bottle Recycling Project, said the bottles had been initially collected by the students as part of the school's stalled recycling project.

“Our bottle collection project was derailed by our need to focus on our Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams,” the grade six supervisor said. “We stored the bottles in bags behind the school buildings, however, the garbage bags had fallen apart in the rain, which left us with a major problem.”

Allan Lewis, managing director, JN Fund Managers, said: “We heard about the school's recycling project, and we were excited to support them especially when we learned that the situation could have eventually posed a health hazard to the students. We realised that this would have been a challenge for the teachers and students given all they have to do, so we took on the task to rebag the bottles, and organised transportation to an appropriate facility.”

Approximately 30 large garbage bags were filled with bottles by the 18-member team from the New Kingston-based wealth management firm. An additional challenge they faced was that loose bottles and open bags had become mixed in with construction and other debris accumulated behind the school, which also had to be removed.

“We are serious about our mission to help build Jamaica,” Lewis explained, pointing out that the company had instituted a programme which encouraged staff members to spend some time in serving the community.

“From its start in the early 1960s, Labour Day has become a special time for Jamaicans to dedicate the day to participate in community projects,” Lewis said. “We have been working with Allman Town Primary on several projects, including refurbishment of their bathrooms last year, and we will continue to give the stakeholders of the school our support.”

Latoya Nesbitt, acting principal, stated that, “This support given by JN Fund Managers provides significant help to us in reviving our recycling project. It means we can start collecting bottles once more.”

“Our recycling partners have said that they want to maintain their relationship with us, so we will be getting the correct storage receptacles, and we won't repeat the problem we had,” Nesbitt said.

Samoya Farquharson, grade six student, added that, “I joined our Bottle Recycling Club when I learned how long it takes for the bottles to break down naturally. If we can reuse the bottles, they won't wash down to the sea and cause environmental problems.”

The 13-year-old pupil was one of several students, staff, members of the Allman Town community, and corporate supporters, who went to the school to assist in a wide range of Labour Day clean-up activities.

“Helping to recycle bottles is a fun thing to do, and it is easy,” Farquharson said. “I am glad that our project will be able to move ahead once again.”