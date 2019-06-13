Allman Town reels from shooting death of 66-y-o

GLEN Lennon was a community man.

In fact, residents of Campbell Street said tha with his death the community of Allman Town has lost a stalwart.

Lennon, otherwise called Micey, was cut killed on his 66th birthday last week Friday.

The father of three was shot during a gun battle between two off-duty police officers and gunmen in Half-Way-Tree. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A release from the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit said the incident started on a plaza on Constant Spring Road and ended on Courtney Walsh Drive approximately 5:00 pm.

Four others were also injured in the incident.

On Tuesday when the Jamaica Observer visited Lennon's home on Campbell Street, from which he operated a shop, some of the residents waited outside his gate to share experiences they have had with him.

“This man is a foundation to us,” Judith Steele told the Jamaica Observer. “I knew him for more than 30 years. I travel every year and when I come and say 'Micey, I back home next week and I need this and I need that', he would say, 'don't worry' and him just go and buy it and give it to you.”

“This man should not die from a gunshot. He should die sitting down over there or him go to his bed and don't wake, but a gunshot? No! Not this man!” she continued.

Steele, who is scheduled to return to Canada next week, said she's trying to extend her stay for Lennon's funeral.

“In Jamaica people love to run joke, but this man ran joke with everybody. Talking about him is an understatement because you don't know what to say because everything is good. Nothing is bad about this man, I could talk to you for the entire day and never stop. He's not a friend; he's family. Everybody in this area lost a family [member]. It is very, very, sad,” she said.

Natalie Pink noted that Micey was best friends with her father, George, and said she knew him from she was a child.

“Being around Micey there is never a dull moment... up to now I am still trying to compose myself because Friday morning I came to buy something and he was just making his cup of tea. Apparently he was coming from the kitchen area and the tea spilled and I was even saying, 'Micey, it look like dem other ones want some' and him laugh and say, 'Chro, a mi carelessness'. He even asked me 'What's for breakfast?',” Natalie continued.

“No matter how you feeling down and stressed, once you entered the shop he would be making fun of you. It is really sad. I mean, death is sad, but if it was a situation where he probably met in an accident or he was sick we could have come to terms with his passing, but to see that such a person to us that is so loved, to see that something so tragic like this — a gunshot — it's really hurting,” Pink told the Observer.

Pink's father, George, who is visually impaired, wept as he spoke.

“He was my best friend,” he said, sitting on a step at his gate.

Micey had been his neighbour for over 40 years.

“He's a brother to me,” George said, adding: “He never leave me out. Every funeral a country I would go, he would go with me. When mi sick him carry mi food come give me. Him wife carry mi porridge, mi fritters. Dem never leave mi out. When I heard that he died I couldn't move. I was shocked,” he said, his voice quaking.

Lennon's son Andrew, a member of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard, said he was at sea, on an operation Friday evening, when his cousin called asking him to confirm his father's death.

He said he called his wife and asked her why he was getting calls to confirm his father's death.

“That was when she started giving me information. I spoke to the person in charge (of the operation) and he assisted with me being released,” he disclosed.

He had left his father at home that morning.

He explained that his father, who usually sources the merchandise for his shop in downtown Kingston, had done so on Friday before he went to Half-Way-Tree where he was eventually killed.

Yesterday, the Half-Way-Tree police rubbished allegations that have been making the rounds on social media that Lennon had been involved in a robbery at the time he was killed. According to the police, gunmen went to Park Plaza on Constant Spring Road to carry out a hit, but the target of their attack escaped. The police saw what was happening and tried to apprehend the gunmen, who they say fired at them first. One of the gunmen was subsequently apprehended, but the other is still at large.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the incident and is expected to provide an update on their findings at today's quarterly press briefing.

Another visitor to the Lennon home on Tuesday was colonel of the Accompong Town Maroons Ferron Williams.

He described the late senior citizen with whom he attended school as his best friend and as a hero in Accompong Town.

“There is not one person living there that Micey have not put up here whenever they come to Kingston. All Micey want to know is that they are coming. Everyone of the university students in Accompong have actually lived here before they branched out. Police, soldier, everybody who is from Accompong knows 11 Campbell Street,” Colonel Williams said as he fought to hold back tears.

The Maroon community, he said, is at a loss for words.