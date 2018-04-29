Allow students to sit exams, PNP urges UWI

THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) said yesterday that it supports the plea of final-year students at the University of the West Indies to be allowed time to settle their outstanding fees and not be barred from sitting examinations due to begin this week.

The students are facing de-registration because of non-payment of fees. The Jamaica Observer highlighted their plight last week.

PNP Shadow Minister of Education Ronald Thwaites says it has long been the party's policy and practice to facilitate students, especially those from working-class and unemployed families, to have the opportunity of tertiary education. Thwaites recalled that recently, the Minister of Education, Senator Ruel Reid, made a similar commitment on behalf of the Government. Minister Reid stated that “only final-year students at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona who have been deemed needy by the university and the Guild of Students or have applied for help through the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) or Jamaica Values and Attitudes programme will receive special relief to clear outstanding arrears.”

“These students are not asking for a hand-out. All they are asking is for the university, and by extension, the Government of Jamaica to let them sit their exams, hold their grades and diplomas until full payment of outstanding fees are cleared. This would avoid any disappointment of wasting their study and money already invested,” Thwaites said.

Last year, the Government intervened and assisted students who were faced with a similar challenge.