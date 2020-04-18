Alorica staff to get full pay

BUSINESS process outsourcing (BPO) firm Alorica Jamaica has confirmed that full salaries will be paid to all employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, for the duration of their sick leave.

The confirmation from the Portmore-based firm followed questions raised in the House of Representatives on Wednesday night as to whether the workers would be paid for the period of quarantine, an issue Prime Minister Andrew Holness had promised to have investigated.

“There will be payment of full salaries for all team members who have tested positive for COVID-19 for the duration of their sick leave,” Alorica's management responded, yesterday.

They also acknowledged the work of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the management of the over 50 cases of COVID-19 among their staff.

“We wish to inform the public that we remain committed to full and transparent cooperation with the Government of Jamaica and reiterate, as confirmed by the health ministry, that we were fully compliant with COVID-19 health guidelines,” Alorica pointed out.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaquiline Bisasor McKenzie said Wednesday that based on the ministry's audit tool, Alorica had met the safety requirements, as well as the government's workplace policy. However, she said that it was obvious that more stringent measures are required.

“The case investigation goes on and we are yet to determine how it is that the infection has spread among the employees,” Dr Bisasor McKenzie said.

Alorica's management had said, in the meantime, that it was aware of interest about the support being provided to its team members, in light of the current situation.

“In this regard, Alorica would like to note that our strength lies in our people, and as such our top priority remains safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our team members, their families and the Jamaican community. Notably too, a range of economic and social support initiatives for our valued team members are in progress,” the company stated.

Additionally, it said that, since the closure of the Portmore location it has sought to further protect team members through the voluntary closure of its Kingston-based facility. Additional precautionary measures have included the establishment of a work-at-home model to get the team members back to work safely and as quickly as possible.