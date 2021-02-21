Amber says it is committed to data protection and security systems

The Amber Group and its subsidiary Amber Innovations Limited (Amber) says it wants to reassure the public that it is fully engaged with the Government and people of Jamaica in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a media statement yesterday, Amber said that it “immediately and successfully addressed the issue regarding the JAMCOVID-19 platform on the Government of Jamaica's (GoJ) cloud server hosted on the Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Subsequently, a leading international cybersecurity provider has verified to the GoJ that there are no vulnerabilities that could lead to any form of data exposure or breach at the infrastructure and AWS service level. Amber's preliminary investigation also confirms this and we are confident this was a completely isolated occurrence.”

Amber Group CEO Dushyant Savadia stated, “Amber's data protection and security systems remain our highest priority in ensuring our compliance with international best practices that govern information security management. We are working together with the GoJ and independent entities to investigate the cause of this occurrence.”

The COVID-19 technology management solution was developed by Amber in 2020, and is controlled by the GoJ in its national surveillance efforts to effectively manage Jamaica's controlled re-entry programme in light of the pandemic.

Amber said that the JamCOVID-19 solution falls in line with the company's philosophy to enable greater social good through the development and adoption of innovative technology.