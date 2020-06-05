Amendment of Transport Authority Act to help modernise its operations
DRAFTING instructions have been completed for amendment to the Transport Authority Act, in support of the legislative framework for the sector, Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague told the House of Representatives this week.
Incorporating provisions from the Road Traffic Act, 1938, the amended Act will allow for varied expiration dates, birthday (or date of incorporation) renewals, crafting, and extension of routes.
It also allows for the facilitation of the market-driven approach for the granting of licences, electronic monitoring, and regulating, as well as provisions for the protection of employees and facilities of the Transport Authority, public passenger vehicle operators, and the commuting public from violence during the course of operation.
Montague said as part of the reform of the sector, the Transport Authority continues digitisation of its operations under its Digital Transformation project.
The Digital Transformation Project, he said, will allow the authority to use information and communications technology (ICT) to increase customer satisfaction and improve its products and processes.
This, he said, is being complemented by the roll-out of the Drive Safe mobile application and a WhatsApp account providing new platforms for members of the public to post images and videos of traffic violations and the development of a public passenger vehicle (PPV) driver training application.
“When completed, the Digital Transformation Project should result in customers benefiting from digital licences, smart monitoring, as well as mobile automated service delivery in all areas of the Transport Authority,” the minister said.
Technology, he added, has been infused in the licensing activities with the implementation of the Regional Licence Approval Platform.
“This resulted in immediate improvements in the processing and delivery of new PPV licences to customers. The roll-out of several online applications for public passenger vehicles has also helped to increase the authority's efficiency in processing applications,” said the minister.
He told the House that following consultations with industry stakeholders a number of strategies have been implemented to improve service quality, order, and safety in the public passenger transportation sector.
Among these is the successful roll out of the cashless system at its corporate office, in collaboration with a number of financial institutions. This, he noted, enhances the safety and security of employees and customers.
Additionally, monitoring activities have continued islandwide, in partnerships with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Island Traffic Authority, to bring greater order and safety to public transportation operations.
– JIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy