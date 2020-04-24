America provides US$1m to Jamaica's COVID-19 response

Jamaica is receiving US$1 million (over $140 million) for its COVID-19 response from the US Government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Embassy in Kingston reported yesterday.

The funding, which will support priority areas such as laboratory diagnostics — particularly testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and patient management — is one-third of the US$3 million provided to the Caribbean to strengthen the region's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, the embassy stated in a news release.

Other benefiting nations include Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Barbados. Funding support will also be provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“These efforts strengthen our regional disaster response capabilities and promote resilience under the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership,” the release quotes US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia.

“This assistance also underscores the United States's commitment to advancing Jamaica's public health capacity for the benefit of the Jamaican people under our US-Caribbean 2020 engagement strategy,” he added.

The embassy explained that the CDC will work with the ministries of health and their regional partners, such as CARPHA and Pan American Health Organization, to ensure timely disbursement of the funds and execution of the projects and activities.

Earlier this month, the US Government announced that it was committing $95 million (US$700,000) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

“These funds will go directly toward Jamaica's emergency response,” the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a news release, adding that Washington, via USAID, is coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to flatten the curve here in Jamaica,” Ambassador Tapia said at the time.

USAID had explained that the emergency response resource will support:

• Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others;

• Infection prevention and control in health-care facilities;

• Laboratory strengthening to prepare systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19;

• Communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus through country-specific media campaigns; and

• Surveillance and rapid response to enhance case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19.