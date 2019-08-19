American man caught with drugs at Sangster Int'l
An American man who attempted to smuggle cocaine outside of the island on Saturday was held at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.
Thirty-nine-year-old Marcesa Lewis of a Texas address was arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act when three quarter pounds of cocaine was found in a wooden carving he had in his possession.
He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on August 23 to answer charges relating to possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps preparatory to export cocaine.
According to the Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the drug has an estimated street value of $75,000.
