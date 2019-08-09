Amnesty issues US travel warning; pushes for gun control
WASHINGTON, DC, USA —Amnesty International has dived headlong into the US gun control debate urging travellers to be cautious amid a “human rights crisis” they blame on “ubiquity of firearms” and government reluctance to confiscate them.
Visitors to the US “cannot reasonably expect to be free from harm”, Amnesty International USA's Ernest Coverson said in a statement on Wednesday advising people that “the country does not adequately protect people's right to be safe”.
A guarantee of not being shot is impossible, said the rights group.
The group specifically warned racial, ethnic, and sexual minorities to be on their toes due to “recent attacks linked to white supremacist ideology” — though only one of the weekend's mass shootings was 'linked' to white supremacy through his manifesto, and the other shooter's allegedly far-left leanings were not mentioned anywhere in Amnesty's alarming message.
