And then there were six

THE number of alleged members of the dreaded Westmoreland-based King Valley gang facing trial before High Court judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes was further whittled down yesterday, after two of the eight men walked free when the prosecution's case against them collapsed due to insufficient evidence.

Former accused Sean Suckra and Hopeton Sankey, after spending over a year behind bars, were found not guilty following successful no-case submissions by their lawyers yesterday. Another former accused, Ricky Hall, had also walked free at the start of the trial on January 14, after the prosecution indicated it had no evidence in respect of the two counts for which he was charged and brought before the courts.

The three, along with six other men — Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell, also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac — had been charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

One former gang member-turned Crown witness spent several days giving testimony against the men via live video link from a remote location, claiming that he had been involved in “rapes, robberies, scamming, and hitman work” with the alleged gangsters.

Yesterday Everton Bird, defence attorney representing Hopeton “Bigga” Sankey and his brother Copeland Sankey, made no-case submissions for his two clients. However, only one made the cut, with trial judge Justice Sykes ruling that Copeland has a case to answer.

Speaking on behalf of Hopeton, Bird argued that the main prosecution witness had been, “making up the evidence as he went along”.

“We have heard quite a bit of evidence, however, the main witness for the prosecution has failed to identify any activity on the part of Bigga that would indicate that he is part of a criminal organisation. He sought to outline to the court that he was involved in certain crimes, including scamming, robberies, hitman work, and he goes on to say that in relation to scamming he did this mostly with his nephew and cousin. He does not say that Bigga was a relative or acted in concert with him when he did his illegal act of scamming,” Bird disputed.

“In relation to robberies, he names three persons which does not include Bigga. The issue of leadership is not definitely stated by the witness,” Bird argued, further noting that the context in which the main witness mentioned Bigga was in relation to hitman work.

“Clearly this would have placed Bigga in the upper hierarchy of the gang. If he had the power within the gang to deal with persons who came to request hitmen, my friend would also be charged for facilitating activities of a criminal organisation — no such charge was laid against him. The words of the main witness were inflammatory,” Bird concluded.

Yesterday, a senior prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, in admitting that the Crown's case against Hopeton had collapsed, said: “To be frank, milord, we are conceding where Mr Hopeton Sankey is concerned for being a member of a criminal organisation under count three of the indictment”.

Meanwhile, Kamisha Mitto, defence counsel for Sean Suckra, making a no-case submission on his behalf, also charged that the evidence given by the main witness was far from sufficient to lead to a conviction for her client.

“Mr Suckra is charged under count three of the indictment being a part of a criminal organisation. The prosecution has put forward the case that he was brought to Kings Valley in 2017. The witness said Mr Suckra was a hitman and planted ganja for the gang; there is no evidence or instance where Mr Suckra ever did any hitman activity,” Mitto contended.

She added: “There was no evidence Mr Suckra robbed or killed anyone. He (main witness) also said he saw Mr Suckra being given a gun in 2016, but he went on to say the first time he saw Mr Suckra was in 2017 when Mr Suckra was brought to the community — it does not add up.

“Also, the witness said Mr Suckra backed a gun on him but there is no evidence of this, as the witness said he left the community in 2016,” Mitto held.

Yesterday, following submissions by defence attorneys in respect of the two men plus McKennis, Williams, Grant, and Copeland, Justice Sykes gave the ruling.

“Mr Hopeton Sankey, please stand, sir. You are charged with only one count on this indictment and the Crown has indicated that it has no case against you. That being the only count on which you are charged, you are not guilty and you are free to go, unless the police has some legitimate reason to keep you from doing so,” the trial judge said.

An expressionless Hopeton then walked from the docks and was led from the courtroom by an officer.

Turning to Suckra, Sykes said: “The evidence against you is unreliable… You are not guilty and you are free to go unless the police have some other legitimate reason to keep you.”

A clean-shaven Suckra, sporting a gleaming bald head, stepped from the docks and was also led from the courtroom.

Justice Sykes then ruled that the remaining six have cases to answer in respect of the charges against them under the 11-count indictment.

The trial resumes on Monday.