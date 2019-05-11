Anderson silent

THE raft of allegations and the conflicting reports surrounding the shooting incident in Spanish Town, St Catherine, which ended with a businessman, a police corporal and a motorist dead, have caused Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to retreat into silence while the investigations take place.

During a media briefing yesterday, Anderson was pushed for an update into the fatal shooting of businessman Sheldon “Junior Biggs” Daley; motorists Kevron Burrell; and police corporal Rohan Williams, some two weeks ago, but he made it clear that he was not in a position to provide one.

“I can understand that 12 days in you want some more information. We actually have more, but I think how the investigation is going now it's very complex. We are getting more and more information as we go along but there is lot of aspects to it,” said Anderson.

“We have a CIB (Criminal Investigation Branch) component to it, we have an Inspectorate of the Constabulary component to it, and of course, there is an INDECOM component and I think that those three organisations working together will get to the bottom of it and be able to collectively release information.

“I think that is the best route to address it because it has been so dynamic, as information comes out that I don't want to get ahead of myself on this. I don't want to report something unless I am absolutely sure of it,” added Anderson, as he argued that this was the best way forward.

In the meantime, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang sought to clarify information, which emerged on Wednesday, that post-mortem reports indicated that only one of the three persons who died in the incident died from gunshot wounds.

While not challenging the reports that gunshot wounds accounted for only one of the deaths, Chang, who is a trained physician, pointed out that what has been released so far have been death certificates and not the post-mortem reports.

“I am fully aware that the post-mortem reports will have more details. The death certificates state the cause of death and that is what the parents of the deceased would get and that is what the relatives of the deceased would get.

“If you want further information you would have to get access to the post-mortem report, which is still a matter of investigation in the possession of the police,” said Chang.

Initial reports had suggested that Daley died from wounds he received when he was attacked and shot by two men, believed to be members of the police force, at a party in Chedwin Park, on the outskirts of Spanish Town.

It was also reported that an off-duty policeman, who was on the scene, chased the killers as they tried to escape in a vehicle being driven by a third man.

A shoot-out involving persons in what was initially reported as the get-away vehicle carrying the alleged killers and the off-duty policeman ended with a collision involving a vehicle carrying four civilians. It was subsequently discovered that Burrell and Williams were also dead.

Allegations by Burrell's father and Corporal Kirk Frazer, one of the three policemen allegedly involved in the shooting of Daley, were that Burrell and Williams were fatally shot by a policeman who arrived on the scene after the collision.

With the cause of death for the two being listed as blunt-force trauma, it has added another piece to what was already a confusing puzzle.